How Elon Musk's Starlink Became Invaluable To Ukraine's War Effort

Elon Musk's Starlink is a network of more than 2,000 satellites orbiting the Earth in communication with thousands of terminals on the ground. It was activated across Ukraine in late February after Internet services were disrupted because of Russia's invasion.

Starlink's presence in Ukraine has not only proven invaluable on the combat front but also in restoring energy and communication infrastructure targeted by Russia. Yet questions remain about how committed its billionaire owner is to supporting the war effort.