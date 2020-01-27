Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kazakhstan

State Of Emergency Declared In Kazakh Capital Amid Winter Storm

NUR-SULTAN – Authorities in the Kazakh capital have declared a state of emergency after a winter storm pummeled the city with strong winds and heavy snowfall.

Transportation links to and from Nur-Sultan were cut on January 27, while all schools in the capital remained closed.

The spokesman for Nur-Sultan International Airport, Zhenis Akhmetzhanov, told reporters that all flights were postponed for an unknown period of time for safety reasons.

Nur-Sultan's emergencies department called on residents not to leave the capital before the state of emergency is lifted.

Dozens of highways across the Central Asian country have been closed due to winter storms.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service offers informed and accurate reporting in the Kazakh and Russian languages about issues that matter in Kazakhstan, while providing a dynamic platform for audience engagement and the free exchange of news and ideas.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG