6 Lida Mikayelian portions dough in a bakery in Stepanakert.



The baker told photographer Vanian “there is still bread, thank God, but there are no vegetables at all.” The 87-year-old said the Russian peacekeepers tasked with protecting the Lachin Corridor have become increasingly toothless as Russia’s disastrous invasion of Ukraine grinds on. “Azerbaijan is using this moment to advance its plans,” Mikayelian said, adding “Russia is not able to maintain our security, but at the same time, it doesn’t want to ‘lose’ us. This is the situation.”