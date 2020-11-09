Stuck Tajik Foreign University Students Complain They're Unable To Study Online

DUSHANBE -- Tajik students of foreign universities who have been prevented from leaving the Central Asian country due to travel restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus are pleading the authorities for help.



Some 20 students gathered in front of the Foreign Ministry in Dushanbe on November 9 urging the authorities to find a way for them to travel to Russia and other countries for their studies.



Ministry officials met with the students and told them the matter was being discussed with the authorities of the countries where their universities are located.



The students told RFE/RL that they were unable to study online properly because Internet connections in Tajikistan are too slow and too expensive.



They also cited frequent electricity outages.



Tens of thousands of Tajiks are studying at foreign university every year. The vast majority of them are enrolled at universities of Russia, China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.