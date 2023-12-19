PRISTINA -- A 6-year-old cancer patient at the University Clinical Center of Kosovo in Pristina received a visit from a special group of superheroes on the third day of his hospital stay. "He was very happy because he loves Spiderman," said his mother, Shqipe Krasniqi. "He has been asking me nonstop when they will come."

Krasniqi, who was beaming just like her son and the superheroes that surrounded them, said that her son's treatment for a tumor is going well. "It was very difficult in the beginning," said the mother of two, "until we found out what was wrong."

This special event was created four years ago by the Pristina Alpine Club and the Care for Kosovo Kids organization with the goal of providing some happiness and short-term relief for the children in the cancer ward. The group of costumed volunteers not only visited and handed out presents during the holidays but also abseiled from the top of the clinic to the awaiting youngsters, who watched wide-eyed from below.

The event also brings a bitter sweetness for the volunteers. "It is an indescribable feeling when you see the strength of life in their eyes, knowing what they are fighting for every day," said Berat Rexhepaj, who was dressed as Superman. For Rexhepaj and the small group of volunteers, it is especially important to give the children something to smile about.

Dea Durmishi has also been volunteering her time since the beginning. She is driven by the "desire to see the children enjoying themselves." "It's quite touching and emotional knowing their condition, yet they are full of life," said Durmishi.

Over the years, Durmishi has created a special bond with some of the children. She has seen a few of them regularly over a two- or three-year period between her visits. "Even though these gifts are modest, the children are truly appreciative. They want to open them, take pictures, tell us something that happened to them or their hopes. All that joy that you see in these children fulfills you as a person, as well," said Durmishi.

Ariot Myrtaj -- who has amassed 95,000 followers on TikTok, where he publishes videos sampling different foods around Kosovo -- also participates in the event. "I came here to give [the children] some love, to see the sparkles in their eyes. I believe that a gift and a smile is good for them, as well as for us," said Myrtaj.