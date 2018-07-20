Suspect In Kazakh Olympic Figure Skater's Killing Detained, Prosecutor Says

ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A suspect has been apprehended in the high-profile killing of Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten.

Almaty city prosecutor Berik Zhuiriktaev told reporters on July 20 that the detained suspect, Nuraly Qiyasov, a native of the southern Zhambyl region born in 1994, had confessed his involvement in the killing that shocked the country.

Almaty police said that the second suspect was identified as well and law enforcement officers were working on locating him.

Police said earlier that Ten, who was a bronze medalist at Sochi Olympics in 2014, and won bronze and silver at the world championships in 2013 and 2015, was stabbed after he confronted two men as they were trying to steal the rear-view mirrors of his car on July 19.

He was reportedly stabbed in the lower torso.

Ten, who turned 25 last month, was the first Kazakh skater ever to win an Olympic medal.

The International Skating Union issued a statement saying it was "deeply saddened" by the news.

Kazakh Sports and Culture Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly called Ten's death "terrible and unjust."

Kazakh Olympic Committee President Timur Kulibaev said in a statement that "today is truly a dark day for all of us who knew and loved this young figure skater and were inspired by his talent and creativity."

"I saw him in Sochi," Russian speed skater Aleksandr Kibalko said. "I was rooting for my former countryman, since I was born in Kazakhstan myself. This is a huge tragedy for the sports world, for figure skating in particular."

Ten trained in Moscow and in the United States. He skated at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, where he finished 11th. Dogged by injuries, he finished 27th earlier this year at the Olympics in South Korea.

With reporting by Reuters and AP