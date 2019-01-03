Suspected Killers Of Kazakh Figure Skater Go On Trial

The trial of the suspected killers of Kazakhstan's Olympic figure skater Denis Ten has kicked off in Almaty.

The two suspects, Arman Qudaibergenov and Nuraly Qiyasov, pleaded not guilty of murder charges on the first day of the trial on January 3.

Ten was a bronze medalist at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and a silver and bronze medalist at the world championships in 2013 and 2015.

Investigators say he was fatally stabbed in central Almaty in July 2018 after he confronted Qudaibergenov and Qiyasov who were stealing the side mirrors of his car.

Qudaibergenov pleaded guilty of theft but he -- and Qiyasov -- rejected charges of murder and robbery.

A third defendant, Zhanar Tolybaeva, pleaded not guilty of theft and failure to report a crime.

The 25-year-old Ten, who trained in Moscow and in the United States, was the first Kazakh skater ever to win an Olympic medal.

Based on reporting by Tengrinews and Kazinform