Tajik Authorites Say Transport Minister Hospitalized After 'Suicide Attempt'

DUSHANBE -- Tajikistan's Transport Minister Khudoyor Khudoyorzoda has been hospitalized after what authorities in the Central Asian former Soviet republic say was an attempted suicide.

Tajikistan's Prosecutor-General's Office says the 62-year-old Khudoyorzoda used a knife to try to kill himself after he'd had an argument with members of his family during the early morning hours of August 11.

A statement from the Prosecutor-General's Office did not specify details about the family argument it said Khudoyorzoda had been involved in.

"Currently, Khudoyorzoda is being treated in the Istiqlol hospital," the August 11 statement said. "A surgical operation was performed on him and his current health condition is satisfactory."

Authorities said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Sources close to law enforcement told RFE/RL that relatives of Khudoyorzoda has saved him by calling for an ambulance and providing him with first aid until emergency medical workers arrived.

Khudoyorzoda has headed Tajikistan's Transport Ministry since 2017.