Tajik Businessman, Family Found Dead In Saudi Arabia

A prominent Tajik businessman and his family have been found dead in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

RFE/RL's Tajik Service reports that the dead include businessman Bahtiyor Dodokhonov, his wife, and two sons -- aged 8 and 12.

Dodokhonov's parents told RFE/RL on March 7 that Dodokhonov and his family traveled to Saudi Arabia in late February and were due to return on March 6.

They said they contacted the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Dushanbe, because the family failed to return on time, and were told they had been "found dead in Medina."

They said the embassy did not provide them with any further details.

Dodokhonov's parents said they suspect foul play, but neither Tajik nor Saudi officials have provided further any information.

They said they last spoke to Dodokhonov by telephone on March 5.