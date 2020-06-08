Tajik City Mayor Arrested On Corruption Charges

DUSHANBE -- The Mayor of Tajikistan's southern city of Kulob, Bahrom Inoyatzoda, has been arrested on corruption charges.



Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security (KDAM) said Inoyatzoda was arrested on June 8, while his personal driver Khursandali Khurramov and the head of his reception office, Firuz Qurbonov, were arrested days earlier.



"Preliminary investigations revealed that [Khurramov and Qurbonov] committed crimes of corruption on the orders of the Mayor of Kulob," a KDAM statement said. It didn't give any further details on which crimes the three men are suspected of committing.



Inoyatzoda, who held different state positions for many years, was appointed to the post of Kulob mayor in May last year.



In Tajikistan, mayors are appointed by President Emomali Rahmon, and their arrests are very rare.



Following the KDAM statement on June 8, Rahmon issued a decree appointing Abduqodir Valizoda as acting mayor of Kulob.