Tajik Customs Service Spokesman In 'Critical' Condition After Attack

DUSHANBE -- The chief spokesman for the press service of Tajikistan's Customs Service is in critical condition following an attack just days after his appointment to the post.

Members of Fakhriddin Sobirov's family told RFE/RL on October 14 that unidentified assailants hit him on the head with a blunt object and left him unconscious in the city center.

A surgeon at the National Medical Center in Dushanbe, Mahmud Hasanov, told RFE/RL that Sobirov underwent a four-hour operation and was in "extremely critical" condition.

Officials at Dushanbe's Shohmansur district police department told RFE/RL that the incident is being investigated.

The Central Asian country's Interior Ministry has not released a statement or commented publicly.

Sobirov, 51, was appointed to the post in early October.

    RFE/RL's Tajik Service

    RFE/RL's Tajik Service attracts a young, influential audience with its timely, locally focused reporting. The government's continued vigor in controlling politics and media has lent further impetus to Radio Ozodi's trusted coverage.

