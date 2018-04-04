Residents Clash Near Disputed Segment Of Tajik-Kyrgyz Border

BATKEN, Kyrgyzstan -- The governors of Kyrgyzstan's southern Batken district and adjacent Isfara district of Tajikistan are scheduled to meet on April 4 following a clash between Kyrgyz and Tajik residents in an area close to a disputed segment of the border between the two Central Asian nations.

The Batken regional administration officials told RFE/RL on April 4 that two people were hospitalized after the April 3 clash it said occurred after a Kyrgyz woman attempted to build a fence in her backyard on the disputed part of the border.

Tajik Border Service chief Muhammad Ulughojaev told RFE/RL that after the woman in the village of Uch-Dobo ignored the protests of people from the nearby Tajik village of Hoja-Alo, residents on both sides started throwing stones at each other.

He said a Tajik border guard who tried to calm the crowd of some 50 people was seriously injured.

Clashes occur frequently along Central Asian borders as many segments of them have remained in dispute since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.