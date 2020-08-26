Tajik President Nominated For Sixth-Straight Term

DUSHANBE -- Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, already the longest-serving leader in the former Soviet Union, has been nominated to run for the presidency once again.



The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Tajikistan formally announced its nomination of Rahmon on August 26, suggesting that the 67-year-old incumbent will participate in the October 11 election.

There has been speculation that Rahmon, who has been president since 1992, would bow out of the vote to clear the way for his son, Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali, to run for president.

The ruling People's Democratic Party, which was founded by Rahmon, will nominate its candidate on September 3.

Once his candidacy is formally registered, Rahmon will join five other candidates who have entered the race.

In the last presidential election, in 2013, Rahmon was reelected by a landslide, with 84 percent of the vote.



None of Tajikistan's five presidential elections won by Rahmon has been judged as free and fair by Western election observers.

With reporting by AFP and Interfax