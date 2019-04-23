Head Of Tajikistan's Antimonopoly Service Dismissed Amid Criticism Of Internet Price Hike

DUSHANBE -- The head of Tajikistan’s Antimonopoly Service has been dismissed amid criticism over the agency’s decision to increase Internet fees in the Central Asian country.



The Tajik presidential press service said on April 23 that Sadi Qodirzoda was dismissed from his duties "due to his transfer to another job."



Ikromiddin Valizoda, who was deputy chief of the government's Agency for Standardization, was appointed as the new chief of the Antimonopoly Service, the press service said.



By decree of the Antimonopoly Service, as of April 18, the minimum fee for Internet connections more than doubled.

Tajik Internet users started paying at least 62 somonis ($6.5) per 1 gigabyte. Before that, the fee was a maximum 35 somonis per gigabyte.



The move led to criticism among Internet users across Tajikistan.



Officials said the price hike was a "a necessary step" to take the youth "out of the virtual world back to reality."



The decision received the support of a well-known Tajik cleric, Eshoni Sirojiddin, who called the Internet "the century’s plague" while claiming that it leads to "debauchery and adultery, and provokes cheating."