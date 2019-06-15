Tajikistan, China Sign Agreements To Bolster Ties

Tajikistan and China have signed 18 agreements to bolster bilateral ties.

The documents were signed on June 15 in Dushanbe after talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Xi was in the Tajik capital not only for bilateral talks but to attend a summit of Asian leaders.

The agreements signed included documents on investment, agriculture, joint business ventures, and fighting terrorism.

The Chinese ambassador to Tajikistan, Liu Bin, earlier said that bilateral trade between Tajikistan and China in 2018 amounted to $1.5 billion.

According to the Chinese ambassador, China is currently Tajikistan's biggest investor and its third-largest trading partner.

Earlier, Xi took part in the summit of the 27-member regional grouping called the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.

Besides the presidents of Tajikistan and China, the June 15 summit was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and leaders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and India, who had all gathered a day earlier in neighboring Kyrgyzstan for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

With reporting by Xinhuanet.com