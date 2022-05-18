What's Behind The Tumult In Tajikistan's Restive Gorno-Badakhshan Region?

The latest deadly unrest in the Tajik region of Gorno-Badakhshan came after authorities rejected a list of protesters' demands, though problems in the remote area have a long history.



Officials say eight protesters and one policeman were killed in the violence that began in the capital, Khorugh, on May 16. Clashes between police and demonstrators there spread to other areas of the sparsely populated autonomous region after an earlier protest.



Protesters were angry that officials refused their demands -- including the rejection of a probe into the police killing of local man that sparked violent protests in November, the release of several activists and others who have been detained or jailed in recent months, and the resignation of the regional governor and Khorugh mayor.



But the problems in Gorno-Badakhshan and mutual mistrust between the local population and the central government have much deeper roots.



The region -- which makes up 45 percent of Tajikistan but only 3 percent of its population -- has been seen many violent protests and skirmishes, including violence in July 2012, the deadliest fighting in Tajikistan since the country’s 1992-97 civil war.

Authorities said then that some 40 people were killed in the unrest that was sparked by the fatal stabbing of the regional head of the State Committee on National Security.



But other sources say the number of the dead was more than 200.



The government blamed the stabbing on local strongman Tolib Ayombekov and launched a military operation against an armed group led by Ayombekov. He denied the allegation.



During that military operation, the government deployed hundreds of troops to the region that still remain there despite objections by locals.



Unrest also broke out in Khorugh just two years later, killing at least four people and wounding six others.



Local Leaders



Ayombekov is among about a dozen of so-called informal leaders in Gorno-Badakhshan that -- much to Dushanbe’s displeasure -- enjoy great influence among their communities.



Ayombekov was a member of a united opposition that fought against the government in the 1992-97 civil war that killed tens of thousands and displaced more than 1 million Tajiks.



He was appointed the commander of a border unit in a peace deal, a position he held for several years.



Some of the informal leaders were accused of being involved in smuggling drugs, weapons, and gemstones. Their armed supporters were linked to attacks and the killing of government officials.



Dushanbe blames the latest unrest on one of the influential local leaders, Mahmadboqir Mahmadboqirov, and his associates.



In February, Mahmadboqirov, 58, was formally charged with insulting and using force against a government representative, as well as inciting ethnic hatred. He denies the accusation.



In 2018, Ayombekov, Mahmadboqirov, and five other informal leaders were warned by the government against getting involved in “criminal” activity.



In recent months, Dushanbe renewed pressure on the informal leaders and other prominent figures from Gorno-Badakhshan.



In late April, influential figure Amriddin Alovatshoev was extradited from Russia in January and was sentenced to 18 years in prison on charges that include hostage taking and depriving people of their freedom. Relatives of Alovatshoev, 44, called the charges baseless.



On May 13, Chorshanbe Chorshanbiev, a popular mixed-martial-arts fighter from Gorno-Badakhshan, was sentenced to 8 years and six months in prison after being convicted of calling for the overthrow of the government.



Chorshanbiev, 26, denies the allegation. He was arrested in December after being deported from Russia and is now imprisoned.



Sources told RFE/RL on May 17 that Dushanbe is seeking the extradition of several other influential figures among the Gorno-Badakhshan natives’ community in Russia.



Allegations Of Separatism



There have been allegations by Tajik officials for many years that certain elements in the linguistically distinct region are seeking Gorno-Badakhshan's independence from Tajikistan.



Although the local government did declare independence from Tajikistan when the civil war began in 1992, there have for many years not been any public calls for independence by any group or prominent figures in the province.



The majority of Gorno-Badakhshan's population of some 230,000 are followers of Ismailism, a branch of Shi'ite Islam, while most people in the rest of Tajiks are Sunni Muslims.