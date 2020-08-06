Tajikistan's Parliament Sets October 11 As Date For Presidential Election

DUSHANBE -- Tajikistan's parliament has set October 11 as the date for the country's next presidential election.



Central Election Commission Chairman Navruz Samadzoda told RFE/RL that the resolution on the election date was approved on August 6 during a joint session of both parliamentary chambers.



Incumbent President Emomali Rahmon, who has tightly ruled the former Soviet republic since 1992, enjoys special powers under a May 2016 referendum – including the right to seek as many terms in office as he wants.



Rahmon has been criticized for what international human rights group say is an increasing disregard for religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism.