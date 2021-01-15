Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Resume Flights Suspended Last Year Due To Pandemic

DUSHANBE -- Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have resumed air flights that were suspended in mid-March last year because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The director of Tajikistan's Agency of Civil Aviation, Ikrom Subhonzoda, said on January 15 that the decision was made by the government’s center for the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus in coordination with the Uzbek side.

According to Subhonzoda, Uzbekistan Airways Company will operate one return flight between Tashkent and Dushanbe each Wednesday, while Tajikistan's Somon Air will run one flight connecting the two capitals every Friday.

Subhonzoda added that all passengers travelling from Dushanbe to Tashkent and back must have a negative COVID-19 test result not older than 72 hours before the flight.

Passengers must also wear masks and gloves during flights.

With reporting by Khovar