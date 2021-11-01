Tajik Authorities Launch Probe Into Woman's Beating Following Outcry By Activists

DUSHANBE -- Following an outcry from activists, authorities in Tajikistan have launched a probe into the alleged beating of a young woman, Madina Mamadjonova, who is currently in grave condition, by the wife of an executive of the Megafon cellular communications company.



The Dushanbe city administration said on November 1 that the probe was launched against Aziza Davlatova and her husband, Lutfullo, aka Parviz, Davlatov. Davlatov is believed to have connections among senior Tajik officials. It is not clear what charges the couple could face.



The victim, Madina Mamadjonova, was reportedly having an affair with Davlatov. She went missing on August 25 and was found several hours later with severe injuries. She remains hospitalized in serious condition. Doctors say she might be left permanently paralyzed.



Davlatova was detained initially on suspicion of assaulting Mamadjonova, but was later released under a recently announced mass amnesty to mark the 30th anniversary of Tajikistan's independence.



After human rights activists raised concerns over the situation on social networks, Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali, who is a son of longtime Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, announced he had taken the case under his personal control and ordered the city police and prosecutor's office to investigate.



There have been many cases in Tajikistan and other post-Soviet Central Asian nations in which perpetrators linked to influential families or top officials seemed to have avoided legal liability for their actions.



Earlier this year, a nephew of Rahmon's wife avoided a prison term after being convicted of involvement in a brawl in which four people suffered stab wounds.

With reporting by Asia-Plus