Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Talking China In Eurasia
Subscribe
Talking China In Eurasia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

What's Next For China’s Ukraine Diplomacy?

What's Next For China’s Ukraine Diplomacy?
Embed
What's Next For China’s Ukraine Diplomacy?

No media source currently available

0:00 0:35:42 0:00
Direct link

It took 14 months, but for the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. But does it mean that China is prepared to broker peace in Ukraine? Finbarr Bermingham, Europe correspondent for the South China Morning Post, joins host Reid Standish to discuss.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG