What's Next For China’s Ukraine Diplomacy?
It took 14 months, but for the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. But does it mean that China is prepared to broker peace in Ukraine? Finbarr Bermingham, Europe correspondent for the South China Morning Post, joins host Reid Standish to discuss.
Episodes
-
April 20, 2023
What The Pentagon Leaks Tell Us About China And Russia
-
April 05, 2023
Can Macron Convince Xi To Put Pressure On Putin?
-
March 22, 2023
What We Learned From Xi's Meeting With Putin
-
March 08, 2023
Is China Really Ready To Arm Russia?
-
February 22, 2023
China And The Fight Between Democracies And Autocracies
-
February 08, 2023
Is China Helping Russia Get Around Sanctions?