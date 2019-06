2 On June 20, Russian State Duma Deputy Sergei Gavrilov sat in the Georgian parliamentary speaker's seat while addressing members of an international Orthodox Christian grouping. Gavrilov's appearance at the speaker's chair provoked a strong reaction in Georgia, where the regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia are occupied by Russian forces. These protesters told RFE/RL photographer Amos Chapple: "People have come onto the streets because we are occupied by Russia. What happened on Thursday reminded everyone of this."