There's an unexpected barrier for visitors driving up from Tbilisi's historic Meidan Bazaar toward the ancient Narikala Fortress: a substantial wooden gate blocking the road. While pedestrian access to the fortress remains unaffected, this roadway will be closed for an anticipated 18-month restoration of the city's oldest and most popular tourist attraction. For those who do make the trek to the top, the views from the fortress overlooking Tbilisi's ancient quarter, with its quaint streets, colorful architecture, and expansive landscapes, are stunning.

From atop its ramparts, visitors can admire the meandering and lush Mtkvari Valley, the iconic Holy Trinity Cathedral, the towering Mtatsminda Mountain, and the verdant botanical gardens. A formidable defensive structure, the fortress once boasted sturdy walls, towers, and bastions dating back to the 4th century. Over time, its significance waned, and archaeological findings suggest that structures within its walls were gradually buried beneath layers of earth.

The primary fortifications of the Narikala Fortress date back to the 16th and 17th centuries. However, both its inner and exterior walls sustained significant damage as a result of a devastating earthquake in 1827.

In 2020, Eurupa Nostra -- a nongovernmental organization -- and the European Investment Bank Institute, announced that the fortress was one of Europe's most endangered cultural heritage sites. The organization noted: "Today, the Narikala Fortress is at risk of collapse, mainly due to lack of maintenance, hydrogeological issues in the area and general decay. In addition, a high-capacity cable car, built in 2012, which operates between the center of Tbilisi and the Narikala Fortress, has increased visitor access twofold, which in turn has increased the pressure of tourism on the site."

Tariel Kiparoidze, who is leading the restoration project, sees the site as a living tapestry of history, where each layer of destruction and reconstruction tells a unique story. Kiparoidze plans to use authentic materials such as Georgian bricks and limestone to ensure the integrity of the restoration process. "We will not use secondhand bricks, but new ones. Imagine that a building made of Georgian bricks collapsed somewhere and I took those bricks and used them on Narikala. For what? To make it look like the old one? This would be fake." he said. The rehabilitation project involves strengthening displaced stones with lime mortar, replacing worn-out stones, and demolishing and reconstructing deteriorated walls.

Archaeological assessments play a crucial role in the process, as specialized teams study and reinforce damaged structures. Narikala's medieval water reservoir is also slated for restoration. Kiparoidze emphasizes the dual objectives of preserving Narikala's historical and architectural heritage while preventing further deterioration.

Archaeologists started the first thorough study of the castle complex in 1966. Kiparoidze, who was a student at the time, participated in the archaeological excavations. During this work, the ruins of the Rustaveli-era temple, dating back to the 13th century, were discovered on the grounds of the fortress, which was later restored.

Unlike previous restorations, the current project focuses solely on renovating and strengthening the monument without embellishment. The country's cultural heritage agency will also supervise the rehabilitation.