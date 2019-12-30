Tearful Reunions As Former Ukrainian Captives Return Home

Western leaders and Russia have welcomed a mass prisoner exchange amid efforts to end the five-year war between Kyiv and Russia-backed separatists fighting in Ukraine's east.



The swap of 200 prisoners, which took place at a checkpoint near the separatist-held city of Horlivka in the eastern Donetsk region on December 29, included military personnel, civilians, members of Ukraine's disbanded Berkut security forces, and two RFE/RL journalists.



The former captives returned to Kyiv late on December 29 to tearful reunions with family and friends.