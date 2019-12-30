Accessibility links

Ukraine

Tearful Reunions As Former Ukrainian Captives Return Home

Western leaders and Russia have welcomed a mass prisoner exchange amid efforts to end the five-year war between Kyiv and Russia-backed separatists fighting in Ukraine's east.

The swap of 200 prisoners, which took place at a checkpoint near the separatist-held city of Horlivka in the eastern Donetsk region on December 29, included military personnel, civilians, members of Ukraine's disbanded Berkut security forces, and two RFE/RL journalists.

The former captives returned to Kyiv late on December 29 to tearful reunions with family and friends.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacts as he waits to meet former Ukrainian prisoners.
Zelenskiy (right) welcomes a Ukrainian serviceman who was exchanged during a prisoner swap with Russia-backed separatists at Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv on December 29.
RFE/RL contributor Stanislav Aseyev was among those released.
