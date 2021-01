6 A burnt-out bus in Tskhinvali after a convoy of vehicles filled with ethnic Georgians attempted to enter the city in November 1990.



After South Ossetia declared further autonomy from Tbilisi, Gamsakhurdia urged “all Georgians capable of bearing arms [to] join the march against Tskhinvali! The storming is to start on the morning of November 23!" A convoy of thousands of Georgian men was met with roadblocks and crowds of Ossetians. In the clashes that followed at least six people were killed.