12 The draft of a telegram Reed sent from Finland after being imprisoned on smuggling charges while en route to Russia.



In October 1919, facing charges of sedition after hearings in which Reed hinted at his support for a violent socialist revolution in America, Reed fled the United States with a forged passport and headed to Russia for the last time.



Arriving in Russia amid the political terror and obvious breakdown of the country, Reed’s once unshakeable faith in revolutionary socialism faltered. His friend and fellow left-wing activist Emma Goldman, who had been deported by the United States to Russia, told Reed: "I must be crazy, Jack, or else I never understood the meaning of revolution. I certainly never believed that it would signify callous indifference to human life and suffering, or that it would have no other method of solving its problems than by wholesale slaughter."