8 An overview of Ohrid town in North Macedonia.



Some locals point to the countless illegally built structures, including established hotels, that are being left in place as insignificant constructions are targeted for demolition.



In 2020, paperwork was uncovered showing the owners of 416 illegally built properties on the shoreline of the Macedonian side of Ohrid had applied to have their constructions “legalized” under a controversial new law.