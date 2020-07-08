The Big Spy Swap: The U.S.-Russia Secret Agent Exchange 10 Years Ago

Ten years ago, the United States and Russia carried out their biggest spy swap since the end of the Cold War. The exchange happened on July 9, 2010, in broad daylight on the tarmac of Vienna International Airport.
The United States released 10 Russians, including Anna Chapman. Sergei Skripal, a Russian military intelligence officer convicted of spying for Britain, was among four people released by Moscow.
