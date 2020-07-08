The Big Spy Swap: The U.S.-Russia Secret Agent Exchange 10 Years Ago

6 Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal was among the four people released by Russia. A monitor outside a Moscow courtroom shows Skripal speaking to his lawyer during a 2006 trial in which he was convicted of spying for the U.K. After the spy swap, Skripal ended up living in England, where he was poisoned in 2018, allegedly by two Russian suspects. Skripal and his daughter almost died in the attack. Moscow denied accusations that it tried to kill him.