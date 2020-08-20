Accessibility links

The Faces Of Russia's Civil War

Photo: russiainphoto.ru

Seldom-seen photographs from a Russian archive capture the reality of the war that was raging across Russia 100 years ago.

The 1917 Bolshevik Revolution sparked a civil war that lasted more than five years and cost the lives of millions of Russians.​

The conflict was fought largely between the Red Army, which supported Vladimir Lenin’s communist revolution, and a collection of militias known as the White Army, fighting either to restore the Russian monarchy or at least prevent a communist takeover of the country.

A statue of Russian Tsar Alexander III in central Moscow being dismantled in the summer of 1918 after Vladimir Lenin’s Bolsheviks had seized power in Russia.
Red Army commander Leon Trotsky salutes soldiers near today’s St. Petersburg in 1919.
An artillery shell explodes near communist fighters during the Red Army attack on Kazan in 1918.
The photos in this gallery, which include some of the only images in existence of actual fighting during the war, are from russiainphoto.ru, a website that aims to create a “unified photo chronicle of Russia” from museums and private collections.

Ivan Kalmykov, a Cossack fighter allied with the Whites during the war, fires on an enemy position in Russia’s Far East.
Refugees board a double-decker train carriage to escape the fighting in 1919. Most of the millions of casualties of the war were civilians.
A postcard portrait of a Red Army soldier named Mikhail Aborin. The message says, “Hi from the Red Army!”
Andrei Shkuro (seated) poses with members of a White Army propaganda organization in 1919.
Andrei Shkuro, a senior commander of White Army forces, fled Russia soon after this photo was taken. After years in exile, he took up arms as an ally of Nazi Germany in the hopes of ridding Russia of communism. In 1945, he was captured by British forces and handed over to the Soviets. He was executed in 1947.

A medical examination of men enlisted to fight in the Red Army in 1918.
New recruits fire a volley into the air after swearing allegiance to the Red Army.
New Red Army soldiers would have sworn: “…for the cause of socialism and the brotherhood of peoples, not to spare either my strength or life itself.”

Red Army fighters gather for lunch around a fire in 1919.
White Army soldiers in a trench in 1919.
Bread being distributed for Red Army troops beneath portraits of Lenin and Karl Marx.
A French checkpoint in Odesa, Ukraine
Western allies attempted to assist the White forces during the civil war. The interventions were initially launched in the hope of bringing Russia back into World War I on the side of the allies.

Workers hanging from a factory entrance in Odesa in late 1918 or early 1919. The men were reportedly killed by French troops.
A spotter for the Red Army in Ukraine in 1919
Red Army troops charge across the frozen Gulf of Finland to attack sailors of Kronstadt, near today’s St. Petersburg, in March 1921.
The attack came after the sailors publicly opposed the Bolsheviks’ political direction. Thousands of sailors managed to escape to Finland during the battle, but more than 1,000 who surrendered were executed by the Bolsheviks. It was the last major uprising the Bolsheviks faced on Russian soil before installing a full communist dictatorship.

