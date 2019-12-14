The Pole Or Bust! The Loneliest (And Coldest) Lenin

Six decades ago, Soviet explorers were the first to make it to an unlikely place -- Antarctica's Pole of Inaccessibility, the continent's farthest point, in all directions, from the surrounding seas. A warm day in this spot would be minus 30 degrees Celsius, a colder day minus 50!



The explorers left something behind to mark the momentous occasion: a large bust of the founder of the Soviet Union, Vladimir Lenin. And it's still there! (Or at least we presume it is, but perhaps buried under snow.)



Photos of the memorial are, unsurprisingly, quite rare. We've gathered some of them here.