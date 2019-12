The Pole Or Bust! The Loneliest (And Coldest) Lenin

7

Before reaching the pole, the N2i explorers had been awake for 36 hours straight. When they were about 6 kilometers away, they spotted a dot on the horizon. The team reported that they thought their eyes were deceiving them, as exhausted as they were."With the realization that, against all the odds, Lenin was, in fact, still around to greet us, we all burst into uncontrollable shouts and laughter," they told Explorers Web. They were the first people known to have visited Lenin in four decades, and the first to reach this point unsupported by machine vehicles.