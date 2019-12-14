Accessibility links

The Pole Or Bust! The Loneliest (And Coldest) Lenin

Six decades ago, Soviet explorers were the first to make it to an unlikely place -- Antarctica's Pole of Inaccessibility, the continent's farthest point, in all directions, from the surrounding seas. A warm day in this spot would be minus 30 degrees Celsius, a colder day minus 50!

The explorers left something behind to mark the momentous occasion: a large bust of the founder of the Soviet Union, Vladimir Lenin. And it's still there! (Or at least we presume it is, but perhaps buried under snow.)

Photos of the memorial are, unsurprisingly, quite rare. We've gathered some of them here.
After their arrival at the Pole of Inaccessibility on December 14, 1959, the Soviets set up a temporary research station. The bust of Lenin was placed to face in the direction of Moscow.
It was the Soviet Union&#39;s third Antarctic expedition. They made it there on sled-tractors. This photo was taken by explorer and scientist Yevgeny Tolstikov, who led the expedition and worked extensively in both the Arctic and Antarctic regions. &nbsp;
This is what the temporary station looked like. Before their departure, the Soviets left food stores estimated to last four to five months for four people, and a note encouraging any visitors to make use of the supplies. It was decided that, due to the rough conditions, a permanent station would not be set up.&nbsp;
In addition to being literally in the middle of nowhere, about 1,400 kilometers from the coast, the station was also at a high altitude: about 3,700 meters above sea level.
The next photos of the lonely Lenin are from the 1960s. The temporary station is already about half-buried in snow, but Lenin still looms large on top of the chimney. Olav Orheim from the Norwegian Polar Institute took this photo while participating in the second stage of the American expedition called the Queen Maud Land Traverse (1964-1967).
A team of British and Canadian explorers called N2i reached the Pole of Inaccessibility on January 19, 2007. They made it by sliding over the continent&#39;s endless windy, icy plains using kites.&nbsp;The station had been buried under snow by then, but not Lenin.
Before reaching the pole, the N2i explorers had been awake for 36 hours straight. When they were about 6 kilometers away, they spotted a dot on the horizon. The team reported that they thought their eyes were deceiving them, as exhausted as they were. &quot;With the realization that, against all the odds, Lenin was, in fact, still around to greet us, we all burst into uncontrollable shouts and laughter,&quot; they&nbsp;told Explorers Web. They were the first people known to have visited Lenin in four decades, and the first to reach this point unsupported by machine vehicles.
"With the realization that, against all the odds, Lenin was, in fact, still around to greet us, we all burst into uncontrollable shouts and laughter," they told Explorers Web. They were the first people known to have visited Lenin in four decades, and the first to reach this point unsupported by machine vehicles.
It&#39;s unclear if the bust itself still remains visible today. Its last known visitor came eight years ago, when another private expedition, consisting of French-American-British national Sebastian Copeland and American-Canadian national Eric McNair-Landry, stopped by while crossing the continent using kites.
Who will be next? Will Lenin still be there to greet them or will he have to be dug out first?&nbsp;
