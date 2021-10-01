The Week's Best: 9 Stories You Need To Read (Or Watch)

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Given the ongoing developments in Kabul, we are also including content here from Gandhara, an RFE/RL website focusing on Afghanistan and Pakistan that is the go-to source for English-language reporting by our network of local journalists across the two countries.

The Other Babyn Yars: Remembering The Other Places Where Ukraine's Jews Were Massacred The 1941 Babyn Yar massacre is recognized as one of the worst mass killings of Jews carried out by the Nazi regime in occupied Ukraine. Eighty years on, historians, survivors, relatives are recalling hundreds of lesser-known local extermination campaigns that also took place in towns and villages across Ukraine. By Maria Shur and Dmitro Shurkhalo

Eight Seconds: Why Some Russian Activists Protested On Red Square And What Happened Next On September 15, four activists unfurled a banner on Moscow’s iconic Red Square calling for President Vladimir Putin to be jailed. Within seconds, security forces had whisked them away. What motivated them to undertake the quixotic protest and what happened to them after they were taken away? By Dmitry Volchek

Eighty Years Later, Ukraine Remembers The Nazi Atrocities At Babyn Yar On September 29-30, 1941, a ravine near Kyiv called Babyn Yar became the site of a massacre that foreshadowed the horrific scale of the Holocaust. Occupying Nazi forces, with the help of civilian collaborators, shot and killed nearly 34,000 Jews at the site, which was repeatedly used for mass killings throughout the war. Though authorities gave little attention to the tragedy during the Soviet era, survivors and others in Ukraine have since fought to ensure that the atrocities committed at Babyn Yar are never forgotten. By Margot Buff and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

Al-Qaeda Could Flourish With New Strategy Under Taliban Rule Al-Qaeda is expected to revive and even thrive in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, but it might choose to avoid trouble for its Afghan allies and nurture local jihadist movements instead of attracting international attention through global attacks. By Abubakar Siddique and Abdul Hai Kakar

Belarus KGB Says Officer, Minsk Resident Killed In Shoot-Out, But Video Raises Questions Dramatic video released by the Belarusian authorities appears to show a gunfight during a KGB raid in which two people were reportedly killed. The KGB said one of its officers was killed, along with a man inside the apartment, identified by various Belarusian sources as Andrey Zeltsar. The incident comes amid ongoing repression of pro-democracy activists. Opposition figures condemned the use of violence by the KGB and raised doubts about the authenticity of the video. By RFE/RL's Belarus Service, Ray Furlong, and Current Time

Fate Of Ancient Afghan Historical Sites Uncertain Under Taliban Rule In Nimroz Province in southern Afghanistan, archaeologists are working to preserve a number of ancient buildings that are at risk of total collapse. They appear to have the support of local Taliban officials. But a recent video showing the demolition of a historical fort has raised concerns that Taliban leaders might return to former policies of destroying cultural heritage instead of preserving it. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi

View From The Ground: Russia’s Ulyanovsk Region Highlights Limits of China-Russia Ties Ulyanovsk is home to a growing array of local initiatives connected to China. But much of it exists only on paper. By RFE/RL’s Tatar-Bashkir Service and Reid Standish