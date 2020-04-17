The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

'I Fear Hunger More Than The Virus': Pakistan's Delicate COVID-19 Balance With half of Pakistan under a very unpopular lockdown, many are reluctant to obey the official orders that limit physical and social contacts and restrict mobility. There are concerns the continued closure of businesses and places of worship could result in a sharp backlash in the religiously conservative and economically weak country.By Daud Khattak

As COVID-19 Hits Russia, A Self-Styled Psychic Healer And Soviet-Era Icon Returns The self-styled psychic healer Anatoly Kashpirovsky once held the Soviet Union under his spell with programs aimed at those who were struggling to cope with their world’s collapse – and were prone to believe what they saw on TV. Now, after years in the shadows, he's enjoying a comeback of sorts amid the coronavirus pandemic -- on YouTube. By Matthew Luxmoore

'Unforgivable' Scenes Reminiscent Of Shah-Era Shows A popular Iranian TV series has come under criticism over scenes that resemble prerevolutionary hits that are now banned. The head of state-controlled television has promised an investigation. By Golnaz Esfandiari

COVID-19 A Hard Row To Hoe For Migrant Laborers With countries closed and borders shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, migrant workers whose livelihoods depend heavily on the remittances they send home are particularly vulnerable to economic ruin, health and safety risks, and discrimination -- even if they do manage to make it back to their countries. By Michael Scollon

New Iranian Coronavirus 'Detector' Mocked Over Resemblance To British Fake Iran's Revolutionary Guards have unveiled a magnetic "coronavirus detector" that has been mocked on social media over its resemblance to a fake bomb detector that was once sold by British fraudsters. By Golnaz Esfandiari

Depiction Of Roma As Crows Exposes Deeper Racism Within Romania A Facebook post by a Romanian-American scholar and the reactions to it exposed the prevalence of anti-Romany racism in Romania and the prejudice faced by the minority. By Alison Mutler

Coronavirus Cradle? Inside China's Controversial 'Wet Markets'​ Photos capture the reality of the marketplaces that have been linked to several serious outbreaks of disease and may have been the source of the current coronavirus pandemic. (Note: Readers may find some photos disturbing.) By Amos Chapple

Broken Promises: Russian Businesses Say State Aid Not Delivered Small businesses in Russia say promised measures to cushion the blow of the coronavirus lockdown have not been delivered. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted on April 14 that the Russian economy would shrink by more than 5 percent this year, which many economists say could put millions out of work. By Ray Furlong and Current Time

Oil War And Peace: A Russian-Saudi Standoff Is Over -- At What Cost To The Kremlin? At least for now, an April 12 agreement has ended a harrowing oil-price standoff that some say Moscow provoked when it balked at output cuts proposed by Saudi Arabia – but at what price? The casualties of war could include the Kremlin’s carefully cultivated relationship with Riyadh, a linchpin of President Vladimir Putin’s strategy to expand Russian influence in the Middle East. By Todd Prince

The Georgian Graffiti Artist Painting Through The Pandemic His name is Giorgi Gagoshvili, but he always signs his artwork as Gagosh. The famous Georgian stencil-graffiti artist is trying not to leave his house these days. As Georgians stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gagosh talks about how he copes with self-isolation.​ By RFE/RL's Georgian Service

With Families Under Lockdown, Domestic Violence Surges As millions of people shelter at home during the coronavirus pandemic, cases of domestic violence are rising rapidly in Russia, the United States, and elsewhere. Activists say victims face an untenable situation as they are forced into self-isolation with their abusers. By Margot Buff