The Week's Best: RFE/RL Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.
The Remains Of Stalin’s Dead Road
In Russia’s arctic wilderness, the remnants of one of the Soviet Union’s most tragic gulag projects now lies largely forgotten. By Amos Chapple
Infighting? Incompetence? Distraction? What’s Happening With Russia's Spies?
Hardly a day goes by without some revelation pointing to the nefarious activity and questionable competence of Russia's GRU military intelligence organization. By Robert Coalson
Back To The Soviet Future
A popular engineering magazine in the U.S.S.R. imagined a future of flying cars, underwater trucks, and (apparently) Apple watches. Here are 18 of Technika Molodezhi’s wildest covers. By Amos Chapple
A Saint In St. Petersburg: Pensioner Delivers Kindness
After decades as a professional driver, Galina Yakoleva now delivers much more than food and clothes to lonely pensioners in St. Petersburg. She brings kindness. By Current Time TV
Can A Kazakh Sports Hero Knock Out An Alleged Uzbek Crime Boss And Save Olympic Boxing?
The future of Olympic boxing is being tested by a political prizefight between two Central Asian boxing bosses. By Ron Synovitz
Under Threat Of Chinese 'Reeducation,' Ethnic Kazakh Forced To Abort Baby
An ethnic Kazakh woman says she was forced to have an abortion while Chinese officials were threatening to put her in one of the reeducation camps that were recently condemned by the United Nations. By Nurgul Tapaeva, Nurtay Lakhan, and Pete Baumgartner
Journalist's Brutal Killing Puts Spotlight On Bulgaria's Poor Press-Freedom Record
As Bulgarian authorities investigate whether the rape and killing of Viktoria Marinova was a random crime or connected to her work as a reporter, the case has turned a spotlight on impediments to a free press in a country where journalists are often subjected to intimidation and threats. By Alan Crosby and Ivan Bedrov
Activist Jailed In Chechnya Says His Age Is Only Thing Preventing Him From Being Tortured
Oyub Titiyev, a dogged Russian activist who is in jail and on trial in his native Chechnya on what he says is a fabricated drug-possession charge, says he was not tortured in prison only because of his age. By Current Time TV
'Liberated' Words: Iranian-Born Poet Swept From Censors' Office To Nobel Jury
Jila Mossaed was recently elected to a seat on the Swedish Academy that awards the Nobel Prize, as its first-ever immigrant member. By Golnaz Esfandiari
'Everything Was Blasting': Ukrainians Recount Panic To Escape Massive Munitions Fire
Early morning blasts had locals running for cover as munitions fire turned villages into combat zones. By Alan Crosby and Marian Kushnir