The Week's Best: RFE/RL Stories You May Have Missed

Infighting? Incompetence? Distraction? What’s Happening With Russia's Spies?​ Hardly a day goes by without some revelation pointing to the nefarious activity and questionable competence of Russia's GRU military intelligence organization. By Robert Coalson

Back To The Soviet Future​ A popular engineering magazine in the U.S.S.R. imagined a future of flying cars, underwater trucks, and (apparently) Apple watches. Here are 18 of Technika Molodezhi’s wildest covers.​ By Amos Chapple

A Saint In St. Petersburg: Pensioner Delivers Kindness​ After decades as a professional driver, Galina Yakoleva now delivers much more than food and clothes to lonely pensioners in St. Petersburg. She brings kindness. By Current Time TV

Under Threat Of Chinese 'Reeducation,' Ethnic Kazakh Forced To Abort Baby​ An ethnic Kazakh woman says she was forced to have an abortion while Chinese officials were threatening to put her in one of the reeducation camps that were recently condemned by the United Nations. By Nurgul Tapaeva, Nurtay Lakhan, and Pete Baumgartner

Journalist's Brutal Killing Puts Spotlight On Bulgaria's Poor Press-Freedom Record​ As Bulgarian authorities investigate whether the rape and killing of Viktoria Marinova was a random crime or connected to her work as a reporter, the case has turned a spotlight on impediments to a free press in a country where journalists are often subjected to intimidation and threats. By Alan Crosby and Ivan Bedrov

Activist Jailed In Chechnya Says His Age Is Only Thing Preventing Him From Being Tortured​ Oyub Titiyev, a dogged Russian activist who is in jail and on trial in his native Chechnya on what he says is a fabricated drug-possession charge, says he was not tortured in prison only because of his age. By Current Time TV

'Liberated' Words: Iranian-Born Poet Swept From Censors' Office To Nobel Jury​ Jila Mossaed was recently elected to a seat on the Swedish Academy that awards the Nobel Prize, as its first-ever immigrant member. By Golnaz Esfandiari