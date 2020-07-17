The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Siberia's 'Poles Of Cold' Are Obliterating Heat Records, And Alarming Climate Scientists Average monthly temperatures in parts of northeastern Siberia were more than 5°C higher than usual, breaking the record for the previous two warmest Junes -- 2018 and 2019 -- by more than a degree. The rapid pace of warming has stunned climate scientists, despite years of climbing temperatures. By Matthew Luxmoore

Explainer: Armenian-Azerbaijani Violence A Deadly Reminder Of Stalled Peace Efforts A look at the causes of the latest outbreak in fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, the significance of the location, how domestic politics plays into the crisis, and the potential for the violence to become the start of major hostilities. By Andy Heil

'It Was Horrible': Villagers Caught Up In Armenian-Azerbaijani Border Clashes People living along the northern border between Armenia and Azerbaijan say villages on both sides have been targeted by heavy weapons since deadly clashes broke out on July 12. By RFE/RL's Armenian Service, RFE/RL's Azarbaijani Service, and Stuart Greer

As U.S. Moves To Exit Afghanistan, Rivals Prepare To Swoop In With U.S. forces scheduled to leave Afghanistan within a year, Pakistan, Iran, and Russia see an opportunity to step in. By Frud Bezhan

Beatings And Incarcerations: The Dangers Of Running For President In Belarus Running for president in Belarus is a dangerous business. Candidates in previous elections have been imprisoned and beaten up, with one even being taken away to detention from his hospital bed. By Ray Furlong and Current Time

Why Are Iranians Angry About A Long-Term Deal With China? A 25-year agreement that Iran is negotiating with China has led to controversy and accusations that Tehran is giving too much away. Iranian officials have not released details of the agreement, but text described as the "final draft" is circulating on social media. By Golnaz Esfandiari

'Icebergs' Float Through Armenian City After Freak Summer Storm urreal photos show streets in the Armenian city of Gyumri that resemble an arctic waterway after an “unprecedented” weather event. By RFE/RL's Armenian Service

'It's A Battlefield': Kyrgyzstan Faces Crisis As COVID-19 Cases Spike Kyrgyzstan is facing a severe shortage of medical professionals, hospital beds, drugs, and equipment as coronavirus infections have shot up in recent weeks​. By Current Time

Coastline Corruption? The Political Storm Over A Bulgarian Beach Hundreds of protesters stormed a Bulgarian Black Sea beach to protest and draw attention to what they say is endemic corruption among the country's elites. By RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service