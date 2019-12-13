We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

The Vlasov Army: Nazi Sympathizers Or WWII Freedom Fighters? A row has broken out between Russia and the Czech Republic over a Prague district mayor's plan to build a monument to the Vlasov Army. Led by a former Soviet military officer, the force, also known as the Russian Liberation Army, did little actual fighting during World War II. So why is it still a taboo topic in Russia? By Tony Wesolowsky

From Russia, For Love: Uzbeks Work Abroad To Pay For Weddings Uzbekistan's president has warned citizens not to go into debt to pay for traditional weddings. One Uzbek man has spent 19 years working in Russia and saving for the marriages of his three children. By Current Time and John Mastrini

Tourists, High Prices, And KFC: A Look Inside A Changing Uzbekistan Three years ago, Uzbekistan went through its first major political upheaval in decades following the death of Islam Karimov, who had ruled the country since it gained independence in 1991. The transition prompted debate inside and outside Uzbekistan as to whether the country was headed for a political thaw or a continuation of an autocratic regime under different leadership. A correspondent for RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service traveled through Uzbekistan in November to investigate the shifting landscape. By Pyotr Trotsenko

Why Are Russian Spy Planes In The Sky Over Washington? Russian and NATO spy planes regularly fly over each other’s territories, photographing military equipment and monitoring where forces are located. It’s all done with representatives from the observed country on board under the Treaty On Open Skies, which may soon join the list of dead agreements born out of the end of the Cold War. By Ivan Gutterman, Carlos Coelho, and Grant Podelco

In Lavish Wedding Photos, Clues To An Alleged Russian Cyberthief's FSB Family Ties Maksim Yakubets is wanted by the United States and Britain, which allege he’s behind one of the largest cybertheft rings in history. There’s virtually no chance that Russia will ever extradite him -- all the more so since his father-in-law is an ex-special forces officer with the FSB. By Sergei Dobrynin and Mark Krutov

With Mostar's 'Eternal Mayor' Ailing, Will Change Finally Come To Bosnia's 'Vacuum Of Democracy'?​ Mostar is in a state of limbo over its debilitated "eternal mayor." But he can't be legally replaced until fresh local elections, but court rulings and a political impasse have prevented a vote there since 2008. By Ron Synovitz and Mirsad Behram