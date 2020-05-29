We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Hailed As Heroes On State TV, Russia's Medical Workers Feel Like Victims Off-Screen Even before the pandemic, doctors were warning that a punitive system was driving them away from the profession. But the current crisis appears to have brought the problem into stark relief, leaving medics across the country facing legal consequences for speaking out. By Matthew Luxmoore

Afghan Boy Gets Prosthetic Hands And Learns To Write Again A 14-year-old Afghan boy who lost both hands after being hit by a roadside bomb is getting used to new prosthetic limbs. An international NGO and a human rights group helped him after he was featured in an RFE/RL report. By RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan

Hiding The Bodies? Numbers At Kazakh COVID-19 Cemetery Don't Add Up A graveyard at a remote location 50 kilometers from Almaty is said to be for COVID-19 victims from the city and surrounding region. There are 32 fresh graves, but the city has recorded just 10 deaths and none have been reported from the region. By RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, Manas Kaiyrtayuly, and Ray Furlong

Getting It In The Gut: Iran Sees Rise In Gastrointestinal Coronavirus Infections Medical experts in Iran are reporting a rise of coronavirus cases in which patients do not have respiratory symptoms but show signs of gastrointestinal infection. By Ron Synovitz and Maryam Sinaiee

A Bishkek Florist's Generosity Blossoms Amid The Pandemic Salamat Baktybek-Kyzy has been saving the profits from her florist business in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in order to buy herself a prosthetic leg. But when orders collapsed amid the COVID-19 lockdown, she decided to start donating flowers for free. By Ray Furlong and Current Time

Locust Swarms Devour Swaths Of Pakistan's Crops A plague of locusts, said to be the worst in decades, has destroyed thousands of hectares of crops across Pakistan. Areas of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Punjab provinces have been the hardest hit, with farmers asking the government to do more to help. By RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal and Samad Shabnam

Although Banned From Running, Vlogger's Calls To Cast Out 'Cockroach' Lukashenka Resonating With Many Belarusians On May 24, more than 1,000 people turned out in Minsk to sign ballot petitions for would-be presidential candidates in the upcoming election in Belarus in August. Among the crowd was Syarhey Tsikhanouski, a popular blogger turned politician, who says Belarus must be “independent” and Lukashenka, whom he calls the “cockroach,” must go. The blogger has been arrested, jailed, and already banned from running in the August 9 poll, but his message for change just months ahead of a presidential election seem to be resonating with more Belarusians. By Tony Wesolowsky

Surrogate Babies Still Stuck In Ukrainian Lockdown Limbo More than 60 surrogate babies are still stuck in a Kyiv guesthouse, unable to be united with parents from 35 countries because of Ukraine's lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. By Ray Furlong