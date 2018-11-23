The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

​Ukrainians Urge Amazon To Drop Separatist Kitsch From 'Marketplace'​ When online shoppers flood Amazon's Marketplace on Black Friday, should clothing and souvenirs supporting Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine be on offer? By Christopher Miller

​Russia's Security Agency Pulls Ambitious Satellite Internet Venture Back To Earth​ With billions in investment, U.S.-based OneWeb has counted on using Russian-built rockets, and Russia's launch facilities, to bring Internet service to remote corners of the world. Roskosmos has counted on millions in revenues. It's unclear now whether either of those things will happen. By Mike Eckel

A Georgian human rights activist compares notes on feminism with a Kyrgyz pop singer who made a splash in Kyrgyzstan with her provocative video. Both have received violent threats over their actions. By RFE/RL's Georgian Service

'It's Even Worse Than Before': How The 'Revolution Of Dignity' Failed LGBT Ukrainians The Ukrainian street protests that came to be known as the "Revolution of Dignity" were supposed to usher in Western values and a more inclusive Ukraine. LGBT activists say that hasn't happened. By Christopher Miller

The Art Of Russia's Wars Before the carnage of battle could be captured with cameras, war was memorialized by the stroke of the artist's brush. By Amos Chapple

Kyiv Archivist Discovers Ersatz Bread Samples From Ukraine's 1932-33 Famine Ersatz bread from Ukraine's 1932-33 famine was preserved for decades as criminal "evidence" against a church choir conductor who saved the scraps to tell future generations of the "terrible hunger." By Ron Synovitz and Anastasia Mahazova

Russian Communist All But Barred From Rerun Of An Election He Nearly Won Andrei Ishchenko, who narrowly lost a Far East gubernatorial election that was annulled following allegations of fraud, now appears to be barred from the repeat vote. By Matthew Luxmoore