The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

Ukrainians Urge Amazon To Drop Separatist Kitsch From 'Marketplace'
When online shoppers flood Amazon's Marketplace on Black Friday, should clothing and souvenirs supporting Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine be on offer? By Christopher Miller
Russia's Security Agency Pulls Ambitious Satellite Internet Venture Back To Earth
With billions in investment, U.S.-based OneWeb has counted on using Russian-built rockets, and Russia's launch facilities, to bring Internet service to remote corners of the world. Roskosmos has counted on millions in revenues. It's unclear now whether either of those things will happen. By Mike Eckel
A Georgian human rights activist compares notes on feminism with a Kyrgyz pop singer who made a splash in Kyrgyzstan with her provocative video. Both have received violent threats over their actions. By RFE/RL's Georgian Service
'It's Even Worse Than Before': How The 'Revolution Of Dignity' Failed LGBT Ukrainians
The Ukrainian street protests that came to be known as the "Revolution of Dignity" were supposed to usher in Western values and a more inclusive Ukraine. LGBT activists say that hasn't happened. By Christopher Miller
Kiss A Cop, Pay The Price: Forced Apology To Police Statue In Minsk Leads To Flash Mob Kissing 'Attack'
Four Belarusian women -- moved to action by a student's coerced apology to a bronze memorial -- cuddled and kissed a statue dedicated to the police. By Aleh Hruzdzilovich and Pete Baumgartner
The Art Of Russia's Wars
Before the carnage of battle could be captured with cameras, war was memorialized by the stroke of the artist's brush. By Amos Chapple
Kyiv Archivist Discovers Ersatz Bread Samples From Ukraine's 1932-33 Famine
Ersatz bread from Ukraine's 1932-33 famine was preserved for decades as criminal "evidence" against a church choir conductor who saved the scraps to tell future generations of the "terrible hunger." By Ron Synovitz and Anastasia Mahazova
Russian Communist All But Barred From Rerun Of An Election He Nearly Won
Andrei Ishchenko, who narrowly lost a Far East gubernatorial election that was annulled following allegations of fraud, now appears to be barred from the repeat vote. By Matthew Luxmoore
In The Dark: Tajik Border Residents Live Not Knowing What Lies Beyond
Thousands living along Tajikistan's southern border with Afghanistan live in fear of what exists across the border, whatever it is that exists across the border. By Farangis Najibullah and Mumin Ahmadi