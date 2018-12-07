We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

​Hero In Ukraine, Hated In Belarus Mikhail Zhyzneuski, who was shot dead during the Euromaidan protests of 2014, is considered a hero in Ukraine. But in his home city of Homel in Belarus, his grave has been vandalized and his family say they have been treated as pariahs. By Neil Bowdler and Current Time TV

​The Former 'Killing Factory' For Ukrainian Strays That Became A Sanctuary Tamara Tarnavska opened the first animal shelter of its kind in Ukraine in 1997. She has since rescued 20,000 dogs and cats from certain death. By Christopher Miller

U.S. Cage Fighter Enters A New Arena: Russian Politics Since his election to a city council outside Moscow, American mixed martial artist turned Russian politician Jeff Monson is fighting to prove he's no Kremlin tool.​ By Matthew Luxmoore

Sexual Harassment Claims Roil Afghan Women's Soccer Team Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has ordered an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by coaches against members of the country's national soccer team. His move comes after a former team captain alleged two coaches harassed players at a training camp in Jordan. By RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan

​​​Swimming, Skiing, And Fighting For Inclusion Ismail Zulfic breaks taboos on a daily basis. The 8-year-old from Zenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina, was born without arms and with deformities of both feet, but he's cheerfully made a place for himself at school, on his swim team, and in his community. By Midhat Poturovic

Acceptance Is First Challenge For Afghanistan's First Female In A Senior Security Post Hosna Jalil, 26, has made history as the first Afghan woman to be appointed as a deputy minister in the Interior Ministry. But her critics say she is too young and inexperienced to be a leader in the country's crucial security apparatus. By Frud Bezhan and Satar Furogh

​Speech! Speech! Georgia's Zurabishvili Puts The Accent On Victory​ Just three days before Georgia's presidential runoff vote, former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili said he found candidate Salome Zurabishvili's accent "quite charming." It was a riposte to the mocking that dogged Zurabishvili during the campaign as a result of the French-born former foreign minister's thick accent and frequent grammar mistakes. By Alan Crosby

​Nostalgia Keeps Yugoslavia Alive A Century After Its Ill-Fated Creation Mario Milakovic has managed to keep something alive that politicians couldn’t. The 35-year-old designer founded Yugodom, a stayover museum in Belgrade that allows visitors to see and feel a slice of what life was like in a country that is gaining popularity in its afterlife.​ By Alan Crosby and Dragan Stavljanin