​Are Russian Trolls Saving Measles From Extinction?​ Scientists are beginning ask whether the European measles epidemic was bolstered by Russian trolls who infiltrated anti-vaccination groups to spread the Kremlin's agenda. By Ron Synovitz

​U.S. Judge Orders Officials To Turn Over Lesin Autopsy Records​ The ruling, by a D.C. Superior Court judge, came after a 16-month court fight by RFE/RL seeking previously redacted records, and other key documents, that would explain discrepancies in the official explanation of a former Russian minister's suspicious death. By Mike Eckel

​Afghanistan Under The Taliban​ As 'Taliban 2.0' joins competing peace talks with various stakeholders, archival photos paint a stark image of life in Afghanistan under the radical Islamic group's 1996-2001 rule. By Amos Chapple

​War Vets March On: From Afghanistan To The Donbas​ Thirty years after Soviet troops retreated from Afghanistan, veterans of that conflict can now be found on the front lines of eastern Ukraine. By Ray Furlong, Current Time, and AP

​Meet Ukraine’s Presidential Candidates​: Who's Who In A Crowded Field Ukraine’s presidential race is on, with a record-breaking 44 of at least 89 applicants green-lighted to run. The field is arguably the most diverse in the country’s independent history, with veteran politicians vying against a comedian, journalists, war veterans, career spies, accused criminals, and more. By Christopher Miller, Andy Heil, Wojtek Grojec, and Carlos Coelho

​40 Years On, Mystery Still Surrounds Shooting Death Of U.S. Ambassador To Afghanistan​ It has been 40 years since U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Adolph Dubs was shot dead in Kabul. His killing remains shrouded in mystery. By Frud Bezhan

​Pompeo Calls Iranian Claims Of U.S. Involvement In IRGC Attack 'Outrageous'​ In an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Farda, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has rejected as "outrageous" Iranian claims that the United States and its regional allies are to blame for a suicide bombing in southeastern Iran that killed 27 members of the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). By Niusha Boghrati and RFE/RL's Radio Farda

​Inside The Immaculate World Of Russian Orthodox Dating​ As he does every Sunday, Father Gomonov doles out relationship advice to single men and women who mingle at the Peter and Fevronia Club, a sort of speed-dating night for the Russian Orthodox. By Matthew Luxmoore

​Last Residents Of Baku's 'Shanghai' Fight Eviction​ A notorious slum in Azerbaijan's capital is being demolished, but some remaining residents are digging in, saying the government compensation won't buy them a new home. Dubbed "Shanghai" by locals, the area in Baku consists of illegal homes built dangerously close to rail tracks. By Current Time