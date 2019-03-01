The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media if you liked what you read.

From 'Not Us' To 'Why Hide It?': How Russia Denied Its Crimea Invasion, Then Admitted It Russia initially denied that its soldiers seized government buildings and other strategic facilities in Crimea ahead of its March 2014 annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula five years ago this week -- despite obvious signs of its involvement. It took a year for Moscow to come clean. By Carl Schreck

​​Investigation Charts Massive Haul For State Deals By Companies Linked To 'Putin's Chef'​ Current Time shows how the politically connected catering empire of a Putin crony has used opaque ownership structures and the illusion of competitive bidding to tap into billions of dollars' worth of state contracts. By Mikhail Maglov, Timur Olevsky, and Dmitry Treshchanin

​Exclusive: Daughter Of Putin's Spokesman Working In European Parliament​ The daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman works as an intern in the European Parliament in Brussels, and has unhindered access to various EU documents, RFE/RL has learned. ​By Rikard Jozwiak, Gjeraqina Tuhina, and Gregory Zhygalov

​​Belarus Backs Off Talk Of Reporting Young Nonvirgins To Police​ Belarusian officials got an earful after floating the idea of forcing gynecologists to tell police if their young patients appeared to be non-virgins. By Pete Baumgartner and Anna Sous

​ 'Half-Naked And Barefoot': Chechens, Ingush Recall 1944 Deportations In February 1944, the regime of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin started forcibly deporting nearly half a million people from the Caucasus region to Central Asia. Many did not survive the transports. Seventy-five years later, survivors who remain in Kazakhstan spoke to Current Time about the lasting trauma of being torn from their homes and families. By Current Time

'Welcome To Hell': Life In A Notorious Russian Women's Prison With widespread reports of abuse and squalid conditions, Russian penitentiaries are loathed and feared by those serving sentences there -- and that goes for the women, too. By Vadim Meshcheryakov and Tony Wesolowsky

The Unkindest Cut: Tajik Doctors Come Knocking For Uncircumcised Baby Boys, Angering Parents Tajikistan has begun an unofficial "campaign" to demand parents circumcise their baby boys within 20 days of their birth. Critics say the action violates personal freedom. By Farangis Najibullah and Zarangez Navruzshoh

'Is This What You Want?' Russia's Bombastic TV Threats One of Russia's most powerful media bosses, Dmitry Kiselyov, has used his show on state TV to demonstrate how Russia might destroy the United States. It's not the first time Russia has made slick presentations of nuclear war on American territory. By Ray Furlong

​Aboard Russia's Propaganda Train Of 'Syrian War Trophies'​ A trainload of tanks, guns, and other military hardware Russia says it seized from Islamic State is travelling from Moscow to Vladivostok in an effort to promote the Kremlin's military campaign to shore up the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad. By Matthew Luxmoore

​​Crowdsourcer In Chief: Ukrainian Funnyman Takes Unorthodox Path To Top Of Presidential Pack Volodymyr Zelenskyy's campaign style, which amounts to posting videos on social media and touring with his comedy troupe, is highly unorthodox by Ukrainian Standards. But it's helped him rise to the top of the polls. By Christopher Miller