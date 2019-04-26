The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media if you liked what you read.

​Smash Or Flop, Ukraine's Zelenskiy Steps Into Role Of A Lifetime​ The president-elect will take the reins of a country that requires radical reform, remains ensnared in a war with Russia-backed separatists, and is at the heart of the West's geopolitical fight with Russia. But for a day, at least, Volodymyr Zelenskiy's apparent victory is about Ukrainian public optimism. By Christopher Miller

Afghan Crane Hunter Snares Spring Bounty Afghan Jan Agha has hunted cranes since his childhood. He uses a tethered crane as a lure to trap other birds, with the cranes sold at market, mostly for meat. He's one of many Afghans who live from bird hunting, with few restrictions in place in the country to limit the number of birds killed. By Reuters and Neil Bowdler

What's Changed? Armenia One Year After Revolution Year After Revolution In their own words, eight working Armenians open up about how their country's 2018 "velvet revolution" has affected their lives. By Amos Chapple

Inside The Soviet KGB's Secret War On Western Books A newly declassified 1979 memo gives intriguing details about the Ukrainian KGB's efforts to thwart a "plot by Western security agencies" to undermine the Soviet Union by importing subversive literature into the country under the framework of the 1975 Helsinki Accords. By Eduard Andryushchenko and Robert Coalson

​The Next Aral Sea? Caspian Suffers Impact Of Pollution, Climate Change​ Disappearing seals, plummeting fish stocks, and a falling water level all point to the deteriorating health of the Caspian Sea. Ahead of Earth Day, observed on April 22, environmentalists in Azerbaijan have warned that it will take rapid action to save the Caspian from the fate of its eastern neighbor, the dying Aral Sea. By Margot Buff

'Not A Spy In The Traditional Sense:' How The Butina Case Lifted The Lid On Alleged Russian Operations Ahead of Russian agent Maria Butina's sentencing, U.S. prosecutors offered a window on how the FBI thinks views Russian intelligence operations. By Mike Eckel

​Gulag Graphic Novel Draws A Dark Portrait Of Russia's Past​ With nearly half of young Russians having never heard of the mass political repressions carried out by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, a Moscow museum has produced a graphic novel aimed at sharing stories from some of Russia's darkest times. By RFE/RL, Robert Coalson, and Stuart Greer

​Russia Charges Baptist Pastor In A Sign That Its Religious Clampdown Could Be Spreading​ As congregants celebrated Annunciation in Verkhnebakansky, law enforcement officers stormed into their meeting house and halted the service. By Matthew Luxmoore

Mueller Report? What Mueller Report? As U.S. Scrutinizes Document, Moscow Claims 'More Important Things To Do' When a redacted version of U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation report was issued in Washington, Moscow was ready with a mix of studied disinterest and well-practiced disdain. By Matthew Luxmoore