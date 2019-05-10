We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media if you liked what you read.

​No Occupancy: High Court Backs Czech Hotel Owner's Crimea Test For Russians​ A Czech man has received death threats since the country's Constitutional Court this week backed his right to subject Russian hotel guests to a political litmus test over Russia's actions in Ukraine. By Pete Baumgartner and Oleksandra Vagner

​A Cathedral For Russia's Armed Forces Has Clergy Wary Of Merging Militarism With Faith​ Russia's army is using donated funds to build a vast cathedral to honor its victory in WWII. But critics say it's the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at militarizing Russian society and strengthening church-state ties. By Matthew Luxmoore

​Documentary: The Lethal Soviet Legacy In Kazakhstan​ Forty years of Soviet nuclear bomb tests have left a toxic wasteland in Kazakhstan. The nuclear explosions have stopped, but Russia still rents vast swathes of Kazakh territory for missile tests that critics say are devastating for the environment and its inhabitants. For this documentary, we traveled across Kazakhstan to tell the stories of the people who live amid this lethal legacy. By Harutyun Mansuryan, Sanat Urnaliev, and Roman Kupka

​Ukraine's Pig-Fat Chocolate​ If life is like a box of chocolates, some Ukrainian confectioners are thinking well outside the box. By Amos Chapple

​Islamic State Killed His Sister, So He Opened A Library In Her Memory​ Seventeen-year-old Rahila Rafi was killed last August in a suicide attack on a Kabul classroom. Her brother has open a library in honor of his slain sister after being inspired by an entry in Rahila's diary. By RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan, Stuart Greer, Tameem Akhgar, and Omid Marzban