​'His Name Was Andrei' A missing Russian man may have been swept up in Chechnya's "gay purge." By Carl Schreck and Sergei Khazov-Cassia

​Going, Going, Ghazni: Ancient Afghan City Crumbling Under Weight Of Neglect, Corruption​ The tallest tower in the famed 13th century citadel in Ghazni has collapsed, with locals blaming neglect and government corruption. By Frud Bezhan and Habib Taseer

'Whalefare': The 'Russian Spy' Beluga Is In Unsure Waters A seemingly lost Beluga whale -- who some think was trained for Russian "special ops" -- cannot feed itself and is being cared for in Norwegian waters, where he has become a tourist attraction. By Amos Chapple

​Violent Clashes In Tbilisi Over Russian Lawmaker In Parliament​ Violence broke out overnight on June 21 in central Tbilisi when protesters stormed the parliament after a Communist Party lawmaker from Russia sat in the speaker's seat during an international Orthodox assembly. Dozens were injured in the clashes and protesters vowed to return. By RFE/RL's Georgian Service, Reuters, and AP

Stalin-Fest Draws Admiring Crowds In Siberia A city festival in Novosibirsk celebrated the 140th anniversary of Josef Stalin's birth with dancers, DJs, and discussions. The Soviet dictator was responsible for millions of his people’s deaths, but Russian officials have often sought to whitewash his legacy, and many admirers showed up for the party. By the Siberia Desk of RFE/RL's Russian Service

​Hungary Under Communism​ A photo archive reveals epic historical moments and everyday life under communism in Hungary. By Amos Chapple

​Oh Yes He Did! Ukrainian Women Unite Online Against Presidential Branding Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during a presidential visit abroad that Ukraine's women were "beautiful" and served as a good "brand" for the country. Now they are letting him have it under the hashtags #Iamnotyourbrand and #Iamnotyourtourismbrand. By Michael Scollon and Anastasia Sakovska