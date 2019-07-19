We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media using the buttons on this page if you liked what you read.

​Restoring The Ruins Of Afghanistan's Pockmarked Palace​ Scarred by bullets and bombs after decades of conflict, Afghanistan's Darul Aman Palace is being restored to its former glory. By Limeh Hadi,​ Shafi Karimi, and​ Stuart Greer

​Same-Sex Couples In Romania Face Hostility As They Challenge Discrimination​ Denied the right to marry or even have their partnerships recognized, a group of same-sex couples in Romania are challenging the law. By Alison Mutler

​‘Please Save Me’: Pakistani ‘Brides’ Plead For Help From China Amid Trafficking Claims​ As Pakistan investigates the alleged sex-trafficking of women to China under the guise of marriages, alleged victims are pleading for help from family and supporters back home. By Daud Khattak and Carl Schreck

​Scythian Gold, Crimean Treasures​ A Dutch appeals court has postponed a verdict on the ownership of a collection of gold artifacts from Crimea that was on loan to a Dutch museum when Russia seized the peninsula in 2014, saying it needed more information.​

'Birdie' Down: The First, Damning Hours After MH17 Was Shot Out Of The Sky At first it was touted as a victory for Russia-backed separatists: a Ukrainian military "birdie" shot out of the sky. But when the downed aircraft turned out to be MH17, the separatists and Kremlin-loyal media changed their tune. By Carl Schreck

​How A Hunch, A Farmer, And A Scorched Field Led Me To The MH17 Missile Launch Site​ An obscure blogger claimed to have triangulated the general location from a photograph. On a hunch, a fellow journalist and I followed it -- and found the exact spot from which international investigators later concluded that Russia-backed forces fired the Buk missile that brought down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, killing all 298 people aboard. By Christopher Miller

​Afghanistan As It Once Was: The Photographs Of William Podlich​ The Kabul in William Podlich's photographs is an almost unrecognizable place -- a bustling capital of modern cars, green parks, and nattily attired men and women, many wearing Western dress. By Grant Podelco

​As Soldiers Disengage, 'Fragile Hope' For Peace Appears In One Front-Line Ukrainian Town​ In a season of elections and political change in Ukraine, a cease-fire and troop pullback in the battle-scarred town of Stanytsya Luhanska show peace in the east is possible. But along the rest of the 400-kilometer front line, fighting has flared more than five years into a war that remains one of the major points of tension between Russia and the West. By Christopher Miller