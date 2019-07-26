The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media using the buttons on this page if you liked what you read.
The Cosmonaut Without A Country
The amazing story of Sergei Krikalev, who was stuck in space during the collapse of the Soviet Union. By Carlos Coelho and Anna Shamanska
Easy Lobs Or Slap Shots? NHL Star's Putin Criticism Rare For Russian Athletes
Russian President Vladimir Putin plays with and cozies up to athletes. Now, one has lambasted him. By Tony Wesolowsky
Bees, Bulls, And Blogs -- Pakistan's Media Crisis
With the country's traditional media industry going through tough times, some unemployed journalists have started up their own digital outlets while others have left the business altogether. By RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, Daud Khattak, Muhammad Zawar, and Stuart Greer
Why Is Leonardo DiCaprio Being Asked To ‘Save’ Lake Baikal?
The titanic debate over a Siberian lake that’s led thousands of Russians to call on the Hollywood star to #saveourbaikal. By Amos Chapple
Kelp Is On The Way: A Green Business On Russia's White Sea
There's little work to be found in the dying villages of northwest Russia's Solovetsky Islands. But a rich crop of kelp is making things easier. By Current Time
Days After A Hit List For Gays and Lesbians Disappears, A Russian Activist Is Killed
Yelena Grigoryeva’s name had been circulating on a hit list for months. Four days after the website that hosted it went dark, she was fatally stabbed in her St. Petersburg apartment. By Mike Eckel
High Divers Take The Plunge From Kosovo Bridge
Competitors plunged 22 meters from the historical Fshajt Bridge at an annual high-diving contest. By RFE/RL's Balkan Service
In Russia, Denying The Moon Landings May Be A Matter Of National Pride
As the world marks 50 years since the first crewed moon landing, more than half of Russians deny it ever took place. By Matthew Luxmoore