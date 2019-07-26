The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media using the buttons on this page if you liked what you read.

​The Cosmonaut Without A Country The amazing story of Sergei Krikalev, who was stuck in space during the collapse of the Soviet Union. By Carlos Coelho and Anna Shamanska

​Bees, Bulls, And Blogs -- Pakistan's Media Crisis With the country's traditional media industry going through tough times, some unemployed journalists have started up their own digital outlets while others have left the business altogether. By RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, Daud Khattak, Muhammad Zawar, and Stuart Greer

Kelp Is On The Way: A Green Business On Russia's White Sea There's little work to be found in the dying villages of northwest Russia's Solovetsky Islands. But a rich crop of kelp is making things easier. By Current Time

​Days After A Hit List For Gays and Lesbians Disappears, A Russian Activist Is Killed Yelena Grigoryeva’s name had been circulating on a hit list for months. Four days after the website that hosted it went dark, she was fatally stabbed in her St. Petersburg apartment. By Mike Eckel