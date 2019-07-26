Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Features

The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

Photo: video grab

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media using the buttons on this page if you liked what you read.

The Cosmonaut Without A Country
Embed
The Cosmonaut Without A Country

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:23 0:00

​The Cosmonaut Without A Country

The amazing story of Sergei Krikalev, who was stuck in space during the collapse of the Soviet Union. By Carlos Coelho and Anna Shamanska

Easy Lobs Or Slap Shots? NHL Star's Putin Criticism Rare For Russian Athletes

Russian President Vladimir Putin plays with and cozies up to athletes. Now, one has lambasted him. By Tony Wesolowsky

Bees, Bulls, And Blogs: Pakistan's Media Crisis
Embed
Bees, Bulls, And Blogs: Pakistan's Media Crisis

No media source currently available

0:00 0:04:02 0:00

Bees, Bulls, And Blogs -- Pakistan's Media Crisis

With the country's traditional media industry going through tough times, some unemployed journalists have started up their own digital outlets while others have left the business altogether. By RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, Daud Khattak, Muhammad Zawar, and Stuart Greer

Why Is Leonardo DiCaprio Being Asked To ‘Save’ Lake Baikal?

The titanic debate over a Siberian lake that’s led thousands of Russians to call on the Hollywood star to #saveourbaikal. By Amos Chapple

Kelp Is On The Way: A Green Business On Russia's White Sea
Embed
Kelp Is On The Way: A Green Business On Russia's White Sea

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:56 0:00

Kelp Is On The Way: A Green Business On Russia's White Sea

There's little work to be found in the dying villages of northwest Russia's Solovetsky Islands. But a rich crop of kelp is making things easier. By Current Time

​Days After A Hit List For Gays and Lesbians Disappears, A Russian Activist Is Killed

Yelena Grigoryeva’s name had been circulating on a hit list for months. Four days after the website that hosted it went dark, she was fatally stabbed in her St. Petersburg apartment. By Mike Eckel

High Divers Take 22-Meter Plunge From Kosovo Bridge
Embed
High Divers Take 22-Meter Plunge From Kosovo Bridge

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:04 0:00

​High Divers Take The Plunge From Kosovo Bridge

Competitors plunged 22 meters from the historical Fshajt Bridge at an annual high-diving contest. By RFE/RL's Balkan Service

​In Russia, Denying The Moon Landings May Be A Matter Of National Pride

As the world marks 50 years since the first crewed moon landing, more than half of Russians deny it ever took place. By Matthew Luxmoore

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG