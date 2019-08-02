The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media using the buttons on this page if you liked what you read.

​Analysis: Why The Official Response To The Moscow Protests May Be A Turning Point​ To find the last time that Russian police cracked down on protests with similar fury, you’d probably have to go back to the 2012 Bolotnaya demonstrations. And those were over presidential and parliamentary elections, not local ones. Is this a tipping point for the Kremlin? By Mike Eckel

​Tearful, Terrified, And Televised: Chechen Teen Apologizes For Criticizing Authorities​ Sixteen-year-old Magomed Akhmatov recently appeared on Chechen television in tears, apologizing profusely for criticizing Chechen and Russian leaders on social media. Several other Chechens who have spoken out about social and political issues have wound up making similar public apologies. By RFE/RL

​Communist Berlin: Then And Now​ To mark 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall, we revisited the precise locations of 14 memorable photos taken when half of the city lay behind the Iron Curtain. By Amos Chapple

​Rural Russia Abuzz As Beekeepers Rally To Thwart Pesticide Use​ Russia's beekeepers are railing against the use of pesticides that are decimating the country's bee population, amid an epidemic that has left acres of land strewn with insect corpses and led to angry demands for greater government oversight. By Matthew Luxmoore

​'I Still Have Nightmares': Kyrgyz Police Accused Of Torture​ From brutal beatings to suffocation with plastic bags, police in Kyrgyzstan have been accused of using torture tactics on hundreds of people. By RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, Toktosun Shambetov, Beksultan Abibakar Uulu, and Stuart Greer

​Why The Long Face? Kazakhstan's Saiga Antelope​ The curious creature at the center of a deadly turf war in the wilderness of Central Asia. By Amos Chapple

​Kazakh Prison Officials Fired After Gruesome Videos Emerge Kazakh authorities have detained five prison officials and dismissed seven others after videos posted online showed guards apparently torturing inmates. An investigation has been launched into the incidents at the Zarechny prison near Almaty. By Current Time

Bear Behind Bars: A Story Of Inhuman Bondage When Gaylen Grandstaff bought a banned substance online in Russia by mistake, he says, he paid a high price: 608 days in jail; ill-treatment by guards; beatings by inmates; and injuries that went untreated. The American's creation of Bear -- a lovingly drawn cartoon character who is also behind bars -- helped him bypass jail censors and give outsiders a truer picture of his ordeal. By Michael Scollon