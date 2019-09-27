The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

How Russia's Social Media Giants Beat Facebook Russia bucked global trends with two home-grown social media that are more popular there than Facebook. Both were backed by the same Israeli-Russian billionaire tech investor. This story is part of a documentary series, InterNYET, exploring the history of the Russian web. By Current Time TV

Who's Who Among Afghanistan's Presidential Candidates A former warlord and Taliban official are among the 15 candidates -- many of whom have controversial backgrounds -- vying to become Afghanistan’s next president in an election on September 28. By Frud Bezhan

‘We Were Dragged Into This’: What Ukrainians Think About The Trump Scandal Engulfing Washington As their country and president get sucked into a political firefight in Washington that has led to impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump, some Ukrainians are questioning whether Americans know what’s at stake for their country. By Christopher Miller

Video: Chernobyl Tourism Boom Brings Illegal Traffic To The Zone Inspired by the popular TV series and a tourism initiative proposed by Ukraine's president, more tourists are visiting the Chernobyl exclusion zone than ever. Alongside the official guided tours, the abandoned area has also seen a rising number of illegal visitors entering at their own risk. By RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Margot Buff, and Harutyun Mansuryan

‘We Will All Answer Before God’: Why One Russian Priest Joined A Public Condemnation Of The Kremlin's Crackdown On Protests Moscow priest Andrei Lorgus hears confessions from judges, state investigators, and law enforcement officers. He says their “pangs of conscience” inspired him to sign an open letter by over 180 priests condemning a government clampdown on the protest movement that swept Moscow this summer. By Matthew Luxmoore

Lucrative Locks: Afghanistan's Human-Hair Hunters Afghan children hunt for human hair in garbage dumps and then sell it to be turned into wigs and hair extensions. By RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan and Stuart Greer