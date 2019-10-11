The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

The Challenge To Facial Recognition Technology In Russia While Russia’s government defends the expansion of facial recognition technology, its use has come under increasing scrutiny against the backdrop of a concerted crackdown on activists who took part in protests for free elections this summer. By Matthew Luxmoore

Photo Gallery: Ukraine's Frontline Children Some 100,000 children live within 10 kilometers of the front line in war-torn eastern Ukraine. The United Nations says more than 100 children have been killed during the five-year conflict and thousands are living with physical and psychological wounds. RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service spoke to children who have been growing up amid the conflict. By Andriy Dubchak

Dying To Keep A Language Alive: Scholar's Suicide Shakes Udmurtia Albert Razin, a scholar and activist in the Russian region of Udmurtia, set himself on fire in front of the local parliament building in September and died shortly afterwards. His death was a final act of protest in defense of the Udmurt language, which he believed was threatened by recent legislation from Moscow. By Current Time

Berlin '89: Brothers Against The Wall Two brothers, reunited after years of being separated by the Berlin Wall, began a campaign of radical action -- armed with 12 empty beer bottles, a canister of kerosene, and an 8mm video camera. Their story is now a graphic novel used in German schools. By Ray Furlong and Roman Kupka

The Secrets And Dangers Of Georgia's Tusheti Road In Georgia's mountainous Tusheti region, a spectacular and dangerous road holds some surprises, if you know where to look. By Amos Chapple and Margot Buff

Craft Beer And Avocado Toast Ukraine's president chose a hip new food hall in Kyiv as the venue for a marathon live-televised news conference, along with the promise that he would answer questions all day and possibly into the evening. By Mike Eckel

Hard-Liners Upset, Iranian Women Celebrate After Buying Soccer Tickets For First Time Iranian women who have managed to buy tickets for a World Cup soccer qualifier with Cambodia -- a first for women in the Islamic republic -- are celebrating on social media while some hard-liners are expressing their discontent. By Golnaz Esfandiari