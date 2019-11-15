The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Lev Parnas's South Florida Stomping Ground A Mecca For Financial Scams​ The brokerages lining Boca Raton, a wealthy beachfront town in Florida, had become so infamous for their scams that the neighborhood earned the moniker "Maggot Mile." This would be the location where Lev Parnas -- accused of laundering foreign money through U.S. shell companies to politicians and political action committees -- would choose to relocate the brokerage he bought. By Todd Prince

Textbook Changes: Iranian Fighter Slain In Syria May Replace Literary Giant Omar Khayyam​ Some works by Iran’s literary giants have reportedly been removed from the country’s literature textbooks amid widespread criticism. By Golnaz Esfandiari

Mammoth Tusks: Big Profits, Lost History Paleontologists are struggling to salvage precious prehistoric bones discarded by mammoth-ivory hunters in Russia's remote Yakutia region. When hunters extract valuable tusks from the skeletons of the ancient buried animals, they also destroy evidence of past life on Earth. Scientists can't stop this illegal work, but they bargain and scavenge to preserve natural history. By the Siberia Desk of RFE/RL's Russian Service, Denis Bevz, Harutyun Mansuryan, and Stuart Greer

New Details Link Businessman, Ex-Soldier To Alleged IS Terrorist Attack In Tajikistan​ New details of a purported Islamic State attack on a Tajik border post have emerged as authorities continue to probe the assault that killed at least 17 people. By Farangis Najibullah and Mumin Ahmadi

Russian Napoleon Buff Who Confessed To Grisly Killing Had Been Accused Of Violence In The Past​ After disposing of his victim’s body parts in a St. Petersburg river, history professor Oleg Sokolov jumped in the water when he realized they had floated to the surface, authorities reportedly say. By Matthew Luxmoore

Kyrgyz Raise Red Flags Over Radioactive Threat The mountains around the Kyrgyz town of Mailuu-Suu contain vast stores of radioactive waste left by decades of uranium mining. Locals say the current threat of radiation is significant but is dwarfed by the potential dangers posed by a landslide or earthquake. By Reuters and RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service

'This Is Exploding': Journalists Recall Hectic Days Of Velvet Revolution When revolutions erupted against communist regimes across Eastern Europe in 1989, Western journalists struggled to keep up. Three veteran reporters describe the chaotic days they will never forget. By Ray Furlong

For Beleaguered Belarusian Opposition, Elections Are Not About Winning Belarus votes in parliamentary elections on November 17 with a relatively high number of opposition candidates on the ballot. But few voters in Belarus, where President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has ruled unopposed for 25 years, seem to care. By Tony Wesolowsky, Ina Studinskaya, and Uladzislau Grydzin

Tourists Head Deep Into Once-Secret Moscow Bunker Tourists are flocking to a secret bunker in central Moscow which used to house 120 tons of secret Soviet documents that needed to be protected in case of nuclear war. The site only became a museum in 2018 after the documents were removed. By AP and Neil Bowdler