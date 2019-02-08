The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Heading Home? Daghestani Relatives Hoping Russia Will Return Legendary Warrior's Skull The skull of the legendary Caucasian warrior Hadji Murad -- who was beheaded by Russian troops in the 19th century -- is one step closer to being returned to his relatives in Daghestan, Russian officials say. By RFE/RL's North Caucasus Service and Pete Baumgartner

After Slip In Polls, Tymoshenko Goes Low In Ukraine Campaigning Presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko claimed this week without evidence that Ukraine's American-born acting health minister was sent to "experiment" on Ukrainians and that President Poroshenko was bribing prospective voters. By Christopher Miller

Female lawmakers in Kyrgyzstan plan to introduce a bill to outlaw sexual harassment. By Current Time, Daria Timofeeva, and Stuart Greer

Fear And Loathing In Russia's Dying 'Las Vegas' A Kremlin-backed gambling zone injected economic life into a struggling Russian backwater. But after federal officials pulled the plug on the project, locals are worrying how they'll make ends meet. By Yekaterina Pogudina and Carl Schreck

TV2 in Tomsk, Siberia, was among the last free and independent regional media outlets in Russia. But the company's unfettered journalism was not in sync with the country's increasingly restrictive political climate. The station's broadcasts were shut down at the end of 2014. The story of Tomsk TV starkly illustrates both the power of a free press and how it can be silenced. By Melanie Bachina and Harutyun Mansuryan

A Lifetime Ago: The Elegance Of 1920s Afghanistan A set of color photos show Afghanistan in a very different light. By Amos Chapple

Afghan Taliban Open To Women's Rights -- But Only On Its Terms The Taliban is attempting to project a softer and more tolerant image as it engages in peace talks with the United States. By Frud Bezhan

Tomsk's beloved puppeteer, Vladimir Zakharov, built and ran his own theater in the Siberian city after switching from robotics to puppetry in the 1990s. He died tragically in early February while trying to save his puppets after his workshop caught fire. By Current Time

Navalny Ridicules Rumors He Met With 'Putin's Chef' In St. Petersburg After bloggers spread rumors that he met with Yevgeny Prigozhin, known as "Putin's Chef," while in St. Petersburg, anticorruption activist and opposition politician Aleksei Navalny struck back on social media. But it didn't end there. By Matthew Luxmoore