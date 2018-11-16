The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

​Russia's Growing Network Of Civilian Cyber-Snitches​ More than two dozen Russian regions in recent years have started coordinating with volunteer online monitors who scan social media and report allegedly illegal content to authorities. By Carl Schreck

​RFE/RL Ukrainian Service correspondent Yevhen Solonyna ventured inside Chernobyl's radioactive ruins.​

Azov, Ukraine's Most Prominent Ultranationalist Group, Sets Its Sights on U.S., Europe Their poll numbers are low, but their ranks and influence are growing. Now Ukraine's most prominent and militant ultranationalist group is setting its sights on Europe and America. By Christopher Miller

​'From One Grave To Another': Afghan Hazara Fleeing Taliban Find Little Solace In Escape In the face of a major Taliban offensive, thousands of central Afghanistan's Hazara have fled -- by foot if they have to. But the road to safety doesn't lead to easy street. By Freshta Shikhani and Frud Bezhan

For Russia’s Navy, A Damaged Aircraft Carrier Is Bad Enough. A Sunken Dry Dock Is Even Worse The sinking of Russia's largest dry dock -- in an incident last month that also damaged the navy's flagship -- has highlighted some of the limits of Moscow's efforts to modernize the country's military forces. By Mike Eckel

'How Can We Stay Silent?' Kazakh Mother Mourns Daughter Killed After Joining Islamic State "Maybe it's better that she died as she did. They might have used her as a suicide bomber somewhere, which would have been even worse." By Ron Synovitz and Zhanagul Zhursin

Bekim Gashi barely escaped a 1999 massacre by Yugoslav troops in Kosovo in which his mother and sisters died. Nearly 20 years later, he must relive the tragedy as he testifies in the war crimes trial of two officers who ordered the killings.

Christmas Lights And Pitchforks: Terrified Russian Villagers Try To Keep Encroaching Wolves At Bay Wolves have been a growing problem in remote parts of the Pskov region. Already this year, dozens of dogs have been killed, and villagers are afraid to leave their homes after dark. By Lyudmila Savitskaya and Robert Coalson