The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

Members of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry's Azov Battalion demonstrate in Kyiv. Photo: Reuters

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

​Russia's Growing Network Of Civilian Cyber-Snitches​

More than two dozen Russian regions in recent years have started coordinating with volunteer online monitors who scan social media and report allegedly illegal content to authorities. By Carl Schreck

Deep Inside Chernobyl's Radioactive Ruins
Deep Inside Chernobyl's Radioactive Ruins

​RFE/RL Ukrainian Service correspondent Yevhen Solonyna ventured inside Chernobyl's radioactive ruins.​

Demonstrators chant slogans and raise flares during a rally in Kiev on October 14, 2016.
Azov, Ukraine's Most Prominent Ultranationalist Group, Sets Its Sights on U.S., Europe

Their poll numbers are low, but their ranks and influence are growing. Now Ukraine's most prominent and militant ultranationalist group is setting its sights on Europe and America. By Christopher Miller

​'From One Grave To Another': Afghan Hazara Fleeing Taliban Find Little Solace In Escape

In the face of a major Taliban offensive, thousands of central Afghanistan's Hazara have fled -- by foot if they have to. But the road to safety doesn't lead to easy street. By Freshta Shikhani and Frud Bezhan

Timeline: All The Times Aleksei Navalny Has Been In Jail

Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny has been jailed more than 10 times since 2011.

For Russia’s Navy, A Damaged Aircraft Carrier Is Bad Enough. A Sunken Dry Dock Is Even Worse

The sinking of Russia's largest dry dock -- in an incident last month that also damaged the navy's flagship -- has highlighted some of the limits of Moscow's efforts to modernize the country's military forces. By Mike Eckel

'How Can We Stay Silent?' Kazakh Mother Mourns Daughter Killed After Joining Islamic State

"Maybe it's better that she died as she did. They might have used her as a suicide bomber somewhere, which would have been even worse." By Ron Synovitz and Zhanagul Zhursin

Survivor Of Kosovo Mass Killings Seeks Justice For His Family
Survivor Of Kosovo Mass Killings Seeks Justice For His Family

Bekim Gashi barely escaped a 1999 massacre by Yugoslav troops in Kosovo in which his mother and sisters died. Nearly 20 years later, he must relive the tragedy as he testifies in the war crimes trial of two officers who ordered the killings.

Christmas Lights And Pitchforks: Terrified Russian Villagers Try To Keep Encroaching Wolves At Bay

Wolves have been a growing problem in remote parts of the Pskov region. Already this year, dozens of dogs have been killed, and villagers are afraid to leave their homes after dark. By Lyudmila Savitskaya and Robert Coalson

​Obedience School: Russian Teacher Reminds Naughty Students Of Stalin's Approach To Dissent​

Aged history teacher gives Putin-bashing students a lesson on Stalin-era executions. By Matthew Luxmoore

Kristallnacht: Remembering The 'Night Of Broken Glass'
Kristallnacht: Remembering The 'Night Of Broken Glass'

​Eighty years ago, on the night of November 9-10, 1938, Nazi paramilitary forces, along with German civilians, targeted Jews throughout Germany and regions it had annexed. The violence is remembered as the unofficial start of the Holocaust.​ By Kristyna Foltynova​

